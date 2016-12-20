James Madison has suspended seven players from its football team leading up to the Dukes playing in the FCS Championship, according to multiple media reports.

The Dukes face Youngstown State in Frisco, Texas on Jan. 7 seeking their second FCS title.

The school did not release the names of the suspended players or what they did to warrant the suspensions. James Madison also did not disclose if the suspensions were indefinite.

According to the Harrisonburg Daily News-Record, the athletic department announced that wide receiver Terrence Alls and linebacker Brandon Hereford has been indefinitely suspended. Alls and Hereford did not play in the FCS semifinal victory over five-time champion North Dakota State.

“We have a very high standard of expectation for our players and their conduct, both on and off the field,” James Madison head coach Mike Houston said to the paper. “Unfortunately, I had some guys that did not meet that standard. We’re going to do right, so they have been suspended indefinitely.”

Youngstown State reportedly suspended five of its players before the 40–38 semifinal win over Eastern Washington on Saturday, according to The Tribune Chronicle. It is not known if suspended players will participate in the national championship game.

