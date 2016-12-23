Drew Singleton, a Scout 100 outside linebacker, was long thought to be heading to Michigan, and today it became reality.

For the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Singleton, a big part of the decision was his familiarity within the program. His former coach at Paramus Catholic is Michigan's linebackers coach Chris Partridge, and he has several New Jersey friends, including a former teammate, at Michigan.

"I chose Michigan because I have a lot of family-type people there," said Singleton, the No. 4 outside linebacker. "Coach Partridge made me into a great linebacker when I stepped into this facility at Paramus Catholic and we always had that close relationship."

Singleton said his other finalists were Michigan State, Alabama, Clemson and Pittsburgh.

However, it was not only Partridge who sold Singleton on the Wolverines. He likes the experience of the coaching staff, and the way defensive coordinator Don Brown runs the defense. He also likes the approach of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

"I felt like (Partridge), with the help of the coaching staff there, they can turn me into the best player I could be," Singleton said. "It's a family feel there. I feel at home there and I'm ready to thrive and be the best I can be, and become a Butkus Award winner and start my freshman year.

"Harbaugh, just his personality, and his seriousness about the game and his love for the game intrigued me. It really hooked me and caught on."

That Singleton will be ready to play come August is significant. He suffered a torn ACL early in his senior season and did not play again.

He will join former teammate Rashan Gary and friends Michael Dwumfour and Kareem Walker, both of whom played high school football in North Jersey, at Michigan.

And in talking to the three of them about their experiences at Michigan, Singleton said the decision was made even easier.

"If my brother can do, and my best friend can do it, I can do it," he said. "I feel like I can do it as well."