Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon apologizes for assault of female student
1:16 | College Football
Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon apologizes for assault of female student
College Football

Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon apologizes for assault of female student

SI Wire
Friday December 23rd, 2016

Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon publicly apologized for the 2014 assault of female student Amelia Molitor on Friday.

“I’m here to basically apologize to Ms. Molitor,” Mixon said. “I apologize to Coach Stoops. I apologize to President [David] Boren, the AD [Joe Castiglione], my teammates and most of all my family. I let a lot of people down.”

Mixon previously said in a statement released in November that he was sorry for punching Molitor, leaving her with several broken bones in her face.

“It’s never, ever okay to retaliate and hit a woman,” Mixon said Friday. “I’m here to apologize to everyone affected.”

Molitor’s attorneys released a statement on her behalf, acknowledging the apology.

• Bob Stoops's true standards come into light with Joe Mixon video

Video of Mixon hitting Molitor was released last week after the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled it public record. He accepted an “Alford Plea” to the misdemeanor charge of acts resulting in gross injury/outraging public decency.

In a police interrogation released this week, Mixon told authorities that after Molitor shoved him, he retaliated because “it felt like a dude hit me.”

The running back was suspended for the 2014 season before playing his freshman year in 2015. He played 11 games for the Sooners this season.

