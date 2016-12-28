What would it take for Nick Saban to leave Alabama? #DearAndy
- What would it take for Nick Saban to leave Alabama? Which college coach is the most likely to get hired for an NFL job? Andy Staples answers these questions and more in this week's version of #DearAndy.
