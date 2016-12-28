Down
enlarge
#DearAndy: Scenarios Nick Saban would leave Alabama
1:37 | College Football
#DearAndy: Scenarios Nick Saban would leave Alabama
College Football

What would it take for Nick Saban to leave Alabama? #DearAndy

Quickly

  • What would it take for Nick Saban to leave Alabama? Which college coach is the most likely to get hired for an NFL job? Andy Staples answers these questions and more in this week's version of #DearAndy.
Andy Staples
Wednesday December 28th, 2016

#DearAndy has moved to Facebook. SI's Andy Staples will now take your questions live every week in a Facebook Live video chat on Wednesdays from Campus Rush's Facebook page.

In this week's #DearAndy, Andy Staples answers your questions on…

  • What would it take for Nick Saban to leave Alabama? The current Crimson Tide head coach will go down as one of the best coaches in college football history, and he could be on the verge of adding another national championship to his résumé.

2:01 | College Football
#DearAndy: College coach most likely to get hired for an NFL job

  • Which college coach is most likely to get hired for an NFL job? This has been a relatively uneventful year on the college coaching carousel.

1:39 | College Football
#DearAndy: Is staff continuity a thing of the past?

  • Is staff continuity a thing of the past? When programs succeed, their assistant coaches often leave for positions at other, more high-profile programs.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters