Yankee Stadium will host Pittsburgh and Northwestern for the 2016 New Era Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday.

Pitt is coming off a 8–4 season that featured wins against Clemson and Penn State. The team is led by the inspiring story of James Conner, who rushed for 1,060 yards on the year while making a full recovery from an MCL tear and bouncing back from a Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis.

Northwestern is seeking its first postseason victory since 2012. The Wildcats finished the year 6–6 after a 1–3 start to the season. This is the second consecutive year that Northwestern has clinched a bowl game.

Details on how to watch the game are below.

How to watch

Game time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Click here to watch the game online.