College Football

How to watch the Pinstripe Bowl online: Pitt vs. Northwestern live stream, TV channel

SI Wire
Wednesday December 21st, 2016

Yankee Stadium will host Pittsburgh and Northwestern for the 2016 New Era Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday.

Pitt is coming off a 8–4 season that featured wins against Clemson and Penn State. The team is led by the inspiring story of James Conner, who rushed for 1,060 yards on the year while making a full recovery from an MCL tear and bouncing back from a Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis.

Northwestern is seeking its first postseason victory since 2012. The Wildcats finished the year 6–6 after a 1–3 start to the season. This is the second consecutive year that Northwestern has clinched a bowl game.

Details on how to watch the game are below.

How to watch

Game time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Click here to watch the game online.

