How to watch West Virginia vs. Miami: Live stream, game time, TV

Wednesday December 21st, 2016

West Virginia takes its high-powered offense into the Russell Athletic Bowl against Miami.

The Mountaineers are coming off a surprising 10-win season and can thank a fairly balanced offense and a ball-hawking defense that has forced 25 turnovers this season, including eight interceptions by cornerback Rasul Douglas. West Virginia won its last two games of the season since a blowout home loss to Oklahoma.

Miami won its last four contests and is led by junior quarterback Brad Kaaya, who threw for 3,250 yards and 23 touchdowns. Miami will be participating in the 40th bowl in its history, but have not won a postseason game since the 2006 season.

Miami leads the all-time series 16–3.

How to watch

Russell Athletic Bowl

When: 5:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game online here.

