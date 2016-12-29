Virginia Tech will play in a bowl game for the 24th straight season as they take on Arkansas in the Belk Bowl.

Under first-year head coach Justin Fuente, the Hokies made it to the ACC Championship before losing to Clemson. The Hokies are lead by Jerod Evans, who set school records this season in passing yards, touchdown passes, touchdowns accounted for and total offense.

Arkansas has lost two of its last three games, including the regular season finale to Missouri. Arkansas is appearing in its third consecutive bowl game. The Razorbacks will be led by a strong running attack with Rawleigh Williams III, who led the SEC in rushing.

This will be the first meeting between the schools.

How to watch

Belk Bowl

When: 5:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, Dec. 29.

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game online here.