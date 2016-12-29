College Football

How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Colorado: Live stream, game time, TV channel

SI Wire
Thursday December 29th, 2016

No. 13 Oklahoma State and No. 11 Colorado face off in the Alamo Bowl on Thursday in San Antonio.

Oklahoma State leans on quarterback Mason Rudolph and has struggled defensively this season, but can reach 10 wins against their former conference rival. They face an offensive-minded, experienced Buffaloes team that nearly won the Pac-12. Colorado has not appeared in a bowl game since 2007 and last won one in 2004, so the motivation as the Buffs continue their turnaround could offer an edge.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: Thursday, Dec. 29, 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game online here.

