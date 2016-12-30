Michigan's Jabrill Peppers will not play in Friday night's Orange Bowl against Florida State due to a hamstring injury, the team announced.

Peppers injured his hamstring in practice yesterday and was ruled physically unable to play, according to Sports Illustrated's Pete Thamel. He was not pulling out of the bowl game to focus on the NFL Draft like Stanford's Christian McCaffrey and LSU's Leonard Fournette have done for their respective teams.

ESPN's Adam Schefter says the injury is not major but there was not enough time to heal.

Peppers is coming off a season in which he was named a Heisman Trophy finalist. Peppers played 15 different positions for Michigan during the regular season on offense, defense and special teams. He finished the year with 66 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and one interception. He also recorded one punt return touchdown and three touchdown receptions.