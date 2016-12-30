College Football

How to watch Michigan vs. Florida State: Live stream, game time, TV channel

SI Wire
2 hours ago

In one of the most anticipated non-playoff bowl game matchups, Florida State will take on Michigan in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Michigan was close to making the college football playoffs, but lost its regular season finale to Ohio State in overtime.

Florida State is led by quarterback Deondre Francois who has 18 passing touchdowns, but has been sacked 32 times.

Michigan is first in the nation in passing defense, third down conversion percentage defense and second in total defense, passing efficiency defense, and scoring defense.

The teams have not played since 1991, a 51–31 Florida State victory in Ann Arbor.

How to watch

Capital One Orange Bowl

When: 8 p.m. ET, Friday, Dec. 30.

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game online here.

