The Wisconsin Badgers are 17–0 straight up and 11–6 against the spread in their last 17 games against teams from the Mid-American Conference. The Badgers will look to end Western Michigan's perfect season in the Cotton Bowl on Monday.

Wisconsin is a 7.5-point betting favorite at AT&T Stadium at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Broncos are 15–0 SU and 11–4 ATS over their last 15 games, and they'll be out to prove that they belong among the nation's elite with a win over Wisconsin after being left out of the top 10 in both the College Football Playoff rankings and the AP Top 25. Wisconsin was the best three-loss team in the country this season and enters Monday's game with an 11-3-1 ATS record in its last 14 games.

In what has the potential to be one of the most exciting bowl games this postseason, the USC Trojans meet the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday at 5:00 p.m. ET. Both of these teams surged to the finish line of the regular season with USC going 8–0 SU and 7–1 ATS over its last eight games and Penn State going 9–0 SU and 8-0-1 ATS over its last nine games. The Trojans are 0–5 ATS in their last five games against Big Ten opponents, but they are going off as a seven-point favorite in the Rose Bowl.

And the Oklahoma Sooners and the Auburn Tigers clash in the Sugar Bowl on Monday night at 8:30 p.m. ET in what will be the final game of bowl season until the national championship game. Oklahoma went 9–0 SU and 6–3 ATS over its last nine games but missed out on a spot in the College Football Playoff. Auburn has won 10 of its last 13 postseason games and will be a three-point underdog in the Sugar Bowl.