College Football

How to watch Stanford vs. North Carolina: Live stream, game time, TV channel

SI Wire
Friday December 30th, 2016

No. 16 Stanford faces North Carolina on Friday for the Sun Bowl title in El Paso, Texas.

In a bit of controversy, Stanford will be without star running back Christian McCaffrey, who is sitting out to protect himself for the upcoming NFL draft after opting to turn pro. Bryce Love should get much of the rushing workload in his stead against a Tar Heels defense that struggles against the run. North Carolina will turn to quarterback Mitch Trubisky to make things work against a tough Cardinal secondary.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: Friday, Dec. 30, 2 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game online here.

