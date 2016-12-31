College Football

Alabama’s Jonathan Allen calls Washington ‘soft’ after playoff win

Sunday January 1st, 2017

Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen was candid after the Crimson Tide’s win over Washington, according to ESPN’s Brett McMurphy.

“They were soft. No disrespect, but we could have played better,” Allen said.

At halftime, McMurphy reported that Allen called the Huskies “sorry.”

Allen denied saying the Huskies were soft, but McMurphy stood by the quote.

Allen was one of the leaders of a tough Alabama defense that held Washington’s fourth-ranked offense to just seven points and 196 total yards in a  24–7 Peach Bowl win, sending the Tide to the national title game.

Allen recorded six tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss in the win.

