Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen was candid after the Crimson Tide’s win over Washington, according to ESPN’s Brett McMurphy.

“They were soft. No disrespect, but we could have played better,” Allen said.

At halftime, McMurphy reported that Allen called the Huskies “sorry.”

Allen denied saying the Huskies were soft, but McMurphy stood by the quote.

To all the reports saying I called Washington soft that is not true I never said that, at Alabama were taught to win and lose with class — Jonathan Allen (@jonathanallenj) January 1, 2017

I have nothing but the up most respect for Washington and how they came out there and competed today — Jonathan Allen (@jonathanallenj) January 1, 2017

Your exact quote was: “They were soft. No disrespect, but we could have played better" https://t.co/UqT6hZV7pA — Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) January 1, 2017

Allen was one of the leaders of a tough Alabama defense that held Washington’s fourth-ranked offense to just seven points and 196 total yards in a 24–7 Peach Bowl win, sending the Tide to the national title game.

Allen recorded six tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss in the win.