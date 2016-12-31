No. 19 LSU and No. 15 Louisville meet in the Citrus Bowl early on New Year’s Eve.

Heisman winner Lamar Jackson will lead the potent Louisville offense. Though the Cardinals struggled down the stretch, they remain a force and now get a test in the Tigers. It’s been an up and down season for LSU, which is without star running back Leonard Fournette. The Tigers will instead turn to Derrius Guice, who recently broke Fournette’s LSU rushing record.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: Saturday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream: Watch the game online here.