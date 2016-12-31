College Football

Peach Bowl staffer struck by unidentified powdery substance

Sunday January 1st, 2017

An unidentified powdery substance thrown from the stands struck a Peach Bowl worker on Saturday, causing a response from law enforcement ESPN reports.

The powder hit the staffer in the face during the game, leading to “at least two dozen” officials blocking off an area of the sideline and investigating the incident. The substance was tested and found to be devoid of biological, nuclear and radiological entities.

The man struck by the powder reportedly told authorities that it “burned his eyes,” and he was taken away in a wheelchair.

Officials are searching for the fan who threw the substance.

