After a nearly eight-month investigation by Philadelphia law firm Pepper Hamilton, Baylor in May was found to have mishandled several allegations of sexual assault. The investigation was spurred by the conviction of defensive end Sam Ukwuachu, who had been allowed to participate in team activities after being indicted on two counts of sexual assault. In the months that followed, the numbers grew; 17 women reported sexual or domestic assaults involving 19 players. In the wake of the Pepper Hamilton report, Baylor removed coach Art Briles, athletic director Ian McCaw and university president and chancellor Ken Starr from their respective positions. — Joan Niesen