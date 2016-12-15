A season after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma and undergoing 12 rounds of chemotherapy, the Pitt running back finished 2016 with 1,060 yards and 20 touchdowns before declaring for the NFL draft in December. Conner holds the record for most career touchdowns in ACC history with 56, despite missing the '15 season with a torn MCL. Maybe the most staggering statistic of his career is measured in weeks, though, not yards or scoring; last summer, he returned to football fewer than eight weeks after having his chemotherapy port removed. — Joan Niesen