38. Lamar Jackson's breakout season

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson grabbed the attention of the college football world—and landed on the cover of SI—after he threw for 216 yards and a touchdown and ran for 146 yards and four touchdowns in the Cardinals’ 63-20 pasting of Florida State on Sept. 17. The sophomore from Pompano Beach, Fla., would throw for 3,390 yards and 30 touchdowns and run for 1,538 yards and 21 touchdowns and become the youngest player to win the Heisman Trophy. — Andy Staples

