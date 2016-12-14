College Football

97. LSU parts ways with Les Miles

After surviving an attempted coup at the end of the 2015 season, LSU coach Les Miles was given one edict from his employer: Run a more modern offense. Miles refused, and after the Tigers mustered only 13 points in a Sept. 24 loss at Auburn and fell to 2-2, he was fired. Miles left the program with one national title (2007), two SEC titles (2007 and 2011) and some glorious memories of delightful press conferences, grass eating, trick plays and bending space and time to pull victory from the jaws of defeat. — Andy Staples

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters