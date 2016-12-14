97. LSU parts ways with Les Miles

After surviving an attempted coup at the end of the 2015 season, LSU coach Les Miles was given one edict from his employer: Run a more modern offense. Miles refused, and after the Tigers mustered only 13 points in a Sept. 24 loss at Auburn and fell to 2-2, he was fired. Miles left the program with one national title (2007), two SEC titles (2007 and 2011) and some glorious memories of delightful press conferences, grass eating, trick plays and bending space and time to pull victory from the jaws of defeat. — Andy Staples