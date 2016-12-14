101. TCU rallies to beat Oregon 47–41 in 3OT

No one actually blows a 31-point lead, right? Uh, yes, as it turns out, they do. Hampered by injuries to their starting quarterback and center, and forced to plug considerably less talented second stringers into those spots, the Oregon Ducks suffered a stunning collapse in the Alamo Bowl, falling 47-41 to TCU. The Horned Frogs, playing without two All-Americas (one lost to injury, one suspended for his arrest the day before the game), scored on all nine of their second-half possessions, then hung on in triple overtime to complete the biggest comeback in college football bowl history. TCU quarterback Bram Kohlhausen, who filled in for suspended star Trevone Boykin, passed for 351 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns, including the game winner, a rushing score in the third overtime. Was this the beginning of the end for the Ducks' coach? Mark Helfrich finished with a 4-8 record the following season before being kicked to the curb. — Lindsay Schnell

