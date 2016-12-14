College Football

101. TCU rallies to beat Oregon 47–41 in 3OT

No one actually blows a 31-point lead, right? Uh, yes, as it turns out, they do. Hampered by injuries to their starting quarterback and center, and forced to plug considerably less talented second stringers into those spots, the Oregon Ducks suffered a stunning collapse in the Alamo Bowl, falling 47-41 to TCU. The Horned Frogs, playing without two All-Americas (one lost to injury, one suspended for his arrest the day before the game), scored on all nine of their second-half possessions, then hung on in triple overtime to complete the biggest comeback in college football bowl history. TCU quarterback Bram Kohlhausen, who filled in for suspended star Trevone Boykin, passed for 351 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns, including the game winner, a rushing score in the third overtime. Was this the beginning of the end for the Ducks' coach? Mark Helfrich finished with a 4-8 record the following season before being kicked to the curb. — Lindsay Schnell

MORE MOMENTS: 116 - 101 | 100 - 81 | 80 - 61 | 60 - 41 | 40 -21 | 20 - 1

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters