College Football

Report: Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak likely to step down

SI Wire
36 minutes ago

Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak is likely to step down from his current position after two seasons with the team, ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reports.

According to the report, Kubiak's family is concerned about his health, as he has had several incidents in the past few years to cause him to miss games.

Denver plays their season finale on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

Kubiak was hospitalized after a Week 5 loss against the Atlanta Falcons and diagnosed with a complex migraine condition. He did not coach the following Thursday night game against the San Diego Chargers.

During a game against the Indianapolis Colts in the 2013 season, Kubiak, who was then the coach of the Houston Texans, suffered a transient ischemic attack, otherwise known as a "mini-stroke," during halftime of that game. He spent two nights in the hospital before being released.

Kubiak, 55, has a 20–11 record as a head coach with the Broncos, leading the team to a Super Bowl title in his first season. With the Texans, Kubiak had 61–66 mark with two playoff appearances in eight seasons in Houston.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters