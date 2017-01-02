College Football

How to watch Auburn vs. Oklahoma: Live stream, game time, TV channel

SI Wire
Monday January 2nd, 2017

No. 7 Oklahoma faces No. 14 Auburn in the Sugar Bowl at the Superdome in New Orleans.

The Sooners fell short of the College Football Playoff, but boast a potent offensive pairing in quarterback Baker Mayfield and receiver Dede Westbrook that will make life tough for the Tigers. However, Auburn fielded the SEC’s second-best defense, and Oklahoma struggles to stop the ball on that end, making for a fairly even matchup.

Oklahoma is the slight favorite.

How to watch

When: Monday, Jan. 2, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game online here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters