No. 7 Oklahoma faces No. 14 Auburn in the Sugar Bowl at the Superdome in New Orleans.

The Sooners fell short of the College Football Playoff, but boast a potent offensive pairing in quarterback Baker Mayfield and receiver Dede Westbrook that will make life tough for the Tigers. However, Auburn fielded the SEC’s second-best defense, and Oklahoma struggles to stop the ball on that end, making for a fairly even matchup.

Oklahoma is the slight favorite.

How to watch

When: Monday, Jan. 2, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game online here.