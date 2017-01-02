College Football

Brent Musburger wishes Joe Mixon well in NFL, fires back at critics on air

SI Wire
2 hours ago

ESPN broadcaster Brent Musburger fired back at criticism of his comments regarding Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon during Monday night’s Suger Bowl broadcast.

Early on in the game, Musburger brought up Mixon’s suspension for punching a female student in 2014, leaving her with several broken bones in her face, and wished the sophomore well in the future.

“Let’s hope that this young man makes the most of his [second] chance and goes on to have a career in the National Football League,” he said.

Video: Fans chant ‘He hits women’ at Joe Mixon during Sugar Bowl

Many were critical of the comments online, and apparently some tweets were brought to the attention of Musburger. He snapped back by calling Mixon’s assault “brutal and uncalled for,” but said he “pulls for people with second chances” and hoped the Oklahoma running back might use his assault case to prevent more from happening.

 

Video of Mixon hitting Molitor was released in December after the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled it public record. He accepted an “Alford Plea” to the misdemeanor charge of acts resulting in gross injury/outraging public decency.

Mixon publicly apologized for the incident two weeks ago.

He hit the 100-yard mark in the fourth quarter of the game.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters