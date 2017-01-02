College Football

Get your Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson Tigers gear for the national title game

Quickly

  • We've rounded up the best picks in gear for both Alabama and Clemson fans ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship game.
SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
Monday January 2nd, 2017

The rematch is on. No. 1 Alabama (14-0) and No. 2 Clemson (13-1) will meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, after the two teams faced off in last year’s title game. Alabama looks to defend its national title after a 24-7 win over Washington in the Peach Bowl, while Clemson aims to follow up a 31-0 victory against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Whether you’re headed to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.—the first all-outdoor venue—for the game on Monday, or just watching from the comfort of your couch, there’s no better time to gear up for the game. From exclusive Alabama Peach Bowl champions or Clemson Fiesta Bowl champions shirts, to special CFP hats and more, we’ve rounded up the best picks for both teams.

Clemson vs. Alabama 2017 National Championship Matchup T-Shirt

Available at Fanatics | $27.99

Alabama 2016 Peach Bowl Champions "Still Rollin" T-Shirt

Available at Fanatics | $34.99

Alabama vs. Clemson 2017 National Championship Hat

Available at Fanatics | $28.99

Nike Alabama College Playoff Bound “Chasing Greatness” Hoodie

Available at Nike | $75

Nike Clemson National Championship Bound Shirt

Available at Nike | $30

2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game Tickets

Available at Ticketmaster | From $798

Clemson Tigers 2016 Fiesta Bowl Champions “All Win” T-Shirt

Available at Fanatics | $34.99

Alabama Beer Bucket

Available at Amazon | $12.50

Clemson Tigers 20 oz. cups

Available at Amazon | $3.99

