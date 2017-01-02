No. 20 Florida and No. 21 Iowa square off in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 2 in Tampa, Florida.

The Gators get a geographical boost in this game and enter with a chance to avenge a loss in the SEC title game. A playmaking Florida defense will aim to corral Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard and a generally run-heavy attack. The matchup could turn into a defensive-minded contest given the way both teams have trended of late.

Details on how to watch the game are below.

How to watch

When: Monday, Jan. 2, 1 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream: Watch the game online here.