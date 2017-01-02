Down
enlarge
Lane Kiffin out as Alabama OC, Steve Sarkisian to coach title game
0:34 | College Football
Lane Kiffin out as Alabama OC, Steve Sarkisian to coach title game
College Football

Lane Kiffin out as Alabama OC, Steve Sarkisian to coach title game

SI Wire
Monday January 2nd, 2017

Lane Kiffin will leave his position as Alabama offensive coordinator and will not coach in the National Championship Game against Clemson, the school announced on Monday.

Steve Sarkisian will assume coordinator duties effective immediately, the school said.

Alabama will take on the Tigers next Monday seeking its fifth national title in the last eight years.

Kiffin, who has spent the last three seasons as the Alabama offensive playcaller, accepted the head coaching job at Florida Atlantic University last month. Sarkisian was hired as the school's new OC after Kiffin was hired at FAU after being an analyst for most of the season for the Crimson Tide.

"We appreciate all that Lane has done for our football program over the last three years," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. "We sat down following the Washington game and talked about the demands of managing both jobs, and we recognized that it is best for our players, and Lane, that we allow him to turn his full attention to his new head coaching job at FAU."

Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters