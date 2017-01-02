USC Trojans cornerback Adoree' Jackson was carted off the field during the third quarter of Monday night’s Rose Bowl game against Penn State with an apparent ankle injury.

Jackson had returned a kickoff 13 yards to the USC 49-yard line when he was brought down awkwardly. His right leg became trapped under his body, and his knee twisted.

He was unable to put any weight on his right leg and was checked out on the sideline.

Jackson was seen running on the sideline minutes later with a bit of a hobble.

After the game, he seemed optimistic about his injury and led the band.

Adoree Jackson said he injured his ankle but "if we had a game tomorrow I'd be suited up & ready." — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 3, 2017

Adoree' Jackson with what could be his final farewell at USC. pic.twitter.com/9Rqv6625K7 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 3, 2017

The junior is expected to declare for the upcoming NFL draft.

– Kenny Ducey