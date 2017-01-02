College Football

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Western Michigan: Cotton Bowl live stream, time

SI Wire
Tuesday December 20th, 2016

Wisconsin and Western Michigan will meet in the 81st annual Cotton Bowl on Monday at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

The 10–3 Badgers, out of the Big Ten, finished the season by losing to Penn State in the conference championship game and seeing their slim chances at a spot in the College Football Playoff dwindle. They meet a Broncos team that finished a perfect 13–0 and has the eighth-best offense in the nation, scoring an average of 43.5 points per game. Western Michigan also ranks first in fewest turnovers committed.

Details for Monday’s game are below.

How to watch

When: Monday, Jan 2, 1 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game online here.

