Texas added the final piece to its on-field coaching staff on Tuesday, as Chicago Bears running backs coach Stan Drayton agreed to a multi-year deal to join the Longhorns. Drayton will serve as associate head coach and run game coordinator. His hire was first reported by HornsDigest.com.

Drayton is one of the country’s most accomplished running backs coaches, having spent the past two seasons in the NFL.

The fact that Drayton recruited and coached Ezekiel Elliott at Ohio State will be an attractive recruiting pitch in the state of Texas. Drayton also thrived with the Bears, as rookie running back Jordan Howard gained 1,313 yards this season. That broke a Bears rookie record and ranked him second behind only Elliott (1,631) in the NFL this season.

Drayton and Herman worked together as assistant coaches at Ohio State, including on the 2014 national title team. Drayton’s hiring completes Herman’s on-field staff at Texas. Earlier today the school announced that it’s hiring Tim Beck as the offensive coordinator, quarterback coach and primary play caller.

Drayton brings a vast amount of college experience with him; he worked at Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Syracuse and Bowling Green before going to Ohio State. He’s been a candidate for multiple head coaching jobs over the years, including interviewing for the Temple job in 2012.