College Football

Report: Tracy Claeys fired as Minnesota football head coach

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Minnesota has fired head coach Tracy Claeys after two seasons, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

The Gophers finished the season 9–4 and beat Washington State in the Holiday Bowl. It was the Gophers' best record since their 10–3 finish in 2003. 

Claeys was 11–8 in his two years at the helm. He signed a three-year contract worth $4.5 million in November 2015. As the university parts ways with Claeys, it will owe Claeys a $500,000 buyout for the last two years of his contract.

The decision comes while the university investigates an alleged sexual assault incident after the team's win over Oregon State in September.

Minnesota suspended four players as police launched their own investigation.The victim reportedly worked in the team's football gameday operations and filed a restraining order against the players. No criminal charges were filed. The victim and players reached a settlement, and the retraining order on the players was lifted.

The University of Minnesota investigated the incident and suspended 10 players. Some players vowed to boycott the team's upcoming bowl game, and Claeys supported their decision, though Athletic Director Mark Coyle and university President Eric Kaler did not. The players who threatened to boycott the Holiday Bowl and the university eventually came to terms and no players boycotted the game, though the initial 10 disciplined players remained suspended.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters