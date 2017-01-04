#DearAndy has moved to Facebook. SI's Andy Staples will now take your questions live every week in a Facebook Live video chat on Wednesdays from Campus Rush's Facebook page.

In this week's #DearAndy, Andy Staples answers your questions on…

• What happened with Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins and Ohio State H-Back Curtis Samuel in the Fiesta Bowl? Wilkins apologized after he was caught on camera grabbing Samuel between the legs following a play in the Tigers' 31-0 win.