Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett announced his plans to return for his senior year in an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon.

“I'm coming back for my senior year,” Barrett wrote. “Much love to Buckeye Nation and thank God for the blessings.”

Barrett is coming off a season in which he threw for 2,555 yards and rushed for 845 more yards, contributing 33 touchdowns on the year.

He assumed starting quarterback duties after an injury to Braxton Miller in 2014. In his first year as a starter, he threw for 2,834 yards and 34 touchdowns. He also rushed for 938 yards and 11 more touchdowns. He missed the end of the year due to an ankle injury. In 2015, he split time with Cardale Jones as the starting quarterback and saw some of his numbers drop.

• Ohio State return more lucrative for J.T. Barrett than NFL?

Barrett holds the school record with 100 career touchdowns.

The Buckeyes' season came to an end with a 31–0 loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. Barrett finished that game with 19 of 33 passes completed for 127 yards and two interceptions.