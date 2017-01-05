College Football

Iconic Georgia fan Mike 'Big Dawg' Woods dies

SI Wire
3 hours ago

Georgia superfan Mike Woods has died at the age of 65, according to multiple reports.

RedandBlack.com reports the Madison County Coroner's Office confirmed Woods died on Jan. 4 due to a "cardiac event."

Woods, known as "Big Dawg," could be seen at almost every Georgia home game with the familiar Georgia bulldog painted on his head.

Woods had triple bypass surgery in 2015 after suffering a massive heart attack.

Woods started painting his head in 1990, following in the footsteps of his father, who died 1987.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters