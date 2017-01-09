College Football

How to watch Alabama vs. Clemson: National Championship live stream, TV game time

SI Wire
Monday January 2nd, 2017

Alabama and Clemson meet on Monday in a rematch of last season's National Championship. 

Alabama, which beat Washington 24–7 in the Peach Bowl, is seeking its fifth national title in the last eight seasons under Nick Saban. Clemson is coming off a 31–0 thumping of Ohio State.

Clemson looks to avenge its loss in last season's title game, a 45–40 setback. Deshaun Watson went 30–47 for 405 yards and four touchdowns in the loss and ran 20 times for another 73 yards.

How to watch

College Football Playoff National Championship

When: 8 p.m. ET, Monday, Jan. 9.

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game online here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters