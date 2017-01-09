Alabama and Clemson meet on Monday in a rematch of last season's National Championship.

Alabama, which beat Washington 24–7 in the Peach Bowl, is seeking its fifth national title in the last eight seasons under Nick Saban. Clemson is coming off a 31–0 thumping of Ohio State.

Clemson looks to avenge its loss in last season's title game, a 45–40 setback. Deshaun Watson went 30–47 for 405 yards and four touchdowns in the loss and ran 20 times for another 73 yards.

How to watch

College Football Playoff National Championship

When: 8 p.m. ET, Monday, Jan. 9.

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game online here.