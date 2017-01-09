College Football

UNC quarterback Mitch Trubisky declares for NFL draft

SI Wire
15 minutes ago

North Carolina junior quarterback Mitch Trubisky will forego his final season of eligibility and enter the 2017 NFL Draft, he announced on the Players Tribune website.

Trbuisky could be a first-round selection and has been climbing up mock drafts.

"After a lot of prayer and thought, I have decided to forgo my senior year and enter the NFL draft," Trubisky said. "This has been the most difficult decision I’ve ever had to make. But no matter what happens next, I know I’ll never experience something as special as being a Tar Heel."

Trubisky, a 6'3" 220-pounder from Mentor, Ohio, completed 68% of his passes this season for 3,748 yards with 30 touchdowns and six interceptions, leading the Tar Hells to a 8–5 record and a spot in the Sun Bowl where they lost to Stanford.

"Going to the NFL has been my goal ever since I was a little boy. And now that I have that chance, I’m incredibly excited. I don’t know where I’ll end up or what’s in store for me," Trubisky said.

In 31 career games with North Carolina, Trubisky threw for 4,762 yards with 41 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

- Scooby Axson

