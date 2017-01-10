College Football Playoff runner-up Alabama is an early favorite to win next season's national championship, according to odds posted by Westgate SuperBook.

Alabama, who lost 35–31 to Clemson in the College Football National Championship snapping a 26-game winning streak, is expected to loaded again in 2017. The Crimson Tide are 3–1 favorites.

Florida State, who plays Alabama on Sept. 2 in Atlanta, is posted at 7-1. Big 12 and Sugar Bowl champions Oklahoma, Ohio State and Rose Bowl champion USC are each 8-1 favorites. The Sooners and Buckeyes square off in Columbus on Sept. 9.

Clemson, which loses quarterback Deshaun Watson, tailback Wayne Gallman and receivers Mike Williams and Artavis Scott to the NFL, are 18-1 favorites.

Michigan and LSU are each 12–1. Texas is 25-1, with Oklahoma State, Penn State and Auburn are 30–1.

Clemson takes on Auburn at home Sept. 9, Texas travel to USC on Sept. 16, and Florida plays the Wolverines Sept. 2 in Arlington, Tex.

The College Football Playoff seminfinals for next season are slated for the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 and the College Football Playoff Championship is Jan. 8, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

