College Football

Alabama early Las Vegas favorites for 2017 title

SI Wire
an hour ago

College Football Playoff runner-up Alabama is an early favorite to win next season's national championship, according to odds posted by Westgate SuperBook.

Alabama, who lost 35–31 to Clemson in the College Football National Championship snapping a 26-game winning streak, is expected to loaded again in 2017. The Crimson Tide are 3–1 favorites.

Florida State, who plays Alabama on Sept. 2 in Atlanta, is posted at 7-1. Big 12 and Sugar Bowl champions Oklahoma, Ohio State and Rose Bowl champion USC are each 8-1 favorites. The Sooners and Buckeyes square off in Columbus on Sept. 9.

Clemson, which loses quarterback Deshaun Watson, tailback Wayne Gallman and receivers Mike Williams and Artavis Scott to the NFL, are 18-1 favorites.

Michigan and LSU are each 12–1. Texas is 25-1, with Oklahoma State, Penn State and Auburn are 30–1.

Clemson takes on Auburn at home Sept. 9, Texas travel to USC on Sept. 16, and Florida plays the Wolverines Sept. 2 in Arlington, Tex.

The College Football Playoff seminfinals for next season are slated for the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 and the College Football Playoff Championship is Jan. 8, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters