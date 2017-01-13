College Football

Here's how to get Sports Illustrated's Clemson national title covers

SI Wire
Friday January 13th, 2017

The Clemson Tigers are college football's national champions for the first time since 1981 after beating Alabama 35–31 in a thrilling title game.

Clemson capped off a 68-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown toss from quarterback Deshaun Watson to Hunter Renfrow with one second left.

Clemson and college football fans can celebrate the Tigers with Sports Illustrated's commemorative covers and issues. These covers, as well as a host of other Sports Illustrated covers featuring Clemson, are available for purchase from SI.

If you're interested in buying one of SI's Clemson issues, including any of the commemorative covers, see below.

