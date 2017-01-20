Down
enlarge
#DearAndy: What's the fastest path to CFP title contender for a coach?
2:50 | College Football
#DearAndy: What's the fastest path to CFP title contender for a coach?
College Football

Devon Hunter, nation's top safety, commits to Virginia Tech

Scout.com
Scout.com
an hour ago

Until Friday night, Virginia Tech had four five-star commitments since the modern day Scout.com rankings began in 2002. Now, the Hokies have five, though this one is the highest-ranked yet.

During halftime of Indian River's (Va.) basketball game, five-star safety Devon Hunter gave Virginia Tech his long-awaited commitment. At No. 7 in the Scout300, Hunter is the highest-ranked commitment ever for the Hokies. Defensive tackle Jimmy Williams was five stars in the 2002 class, as was quarterback Tyrod Taylor (No. 27) in 2007, quarterback Logan Thomas (No. 39) in 2009 and cornerback Kendall Fuller (No. 26) in 2013.

Hunter chose Virginia Tech over Florida, Auburn and North Carolina. Other schools also made a late push, including Alabama and Ole Miss.

College Football
Five programs that need to close well by National Signing Day

Assistant coach Zohn Burden has been Hunter's primary recruiter. He and other members of the Hokies' staff made an in-home visit with Hunter earlier this week.

Hunter officially visited Virginia Tech Dec. 9. He also officially visited Florida last weekend and North Carolina Dec. 2, but is done with official visits.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters