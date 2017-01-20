Until Friday night, Virginia Tech had four five-star commitments since the modern day Scout.com rankings began in 2002. Now, the Hokies have five, though this one is the highest-ranked yet.

During halftime of Indian River's (Va.) basketball game, five-star safety Devon Hunter gave Virginia Tech his long-awaited commitment. At No. 7 in the Scout300, Hunter is the highest-ranked commitment ever for the Hokies. Defensive tackle Jimmy Williams was five stars in the 2002 class, as was quarterback Tyrod Taylor (No. 27) in 2007, quarterback Logan Thomas (No. 39) in 2009 and cornerback Kendall Fuller (No. 26) in 2013.

Hunter chose Virginia Tech over Florida, Auburn and North Carolina. Other schools also made a late push, including Alabama and Ole Miss.

Assistant coach Zohn Burden has been Hunter's primary recruiter. He and other members of the Hokies' staff made an in-home visit with Hunter earlier this week.

Hunter officially visited Virginia Tech Dec. 9. He also officially visited Florida last weekend and North Carolina Dec. 2, but is done with official visits.