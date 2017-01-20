Down
Pac-12 recruiting news: Five-star DT Tufele to visit USC

  • The latest recruiting news around the Pac-12.
an hour ago

Prospect of the Week: Isaiah Pola-Mao

Phoenix (Ariz.) Mountain Pointe safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, the No. 3 safety in the West, narrowed it down his final three earlier this week, with hometown Arizona State joining Washington and USC in that group.  Pola-Mao visited USC last weekend and was blown away on the trip.  Earlier this week, Oregon offered the four-star, but Pola-Mao was pretty adamant that it is down to the final three and it was too late for the Ducks.  This week, Pola-Mao is playing in the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii and will return home for in-homes the final week before he announces his decision on National Signing Day.

Visit of the Week: Jay Tufele

South Jordan (Utah) Bingham defensive tackle Jay Tufele just moved up to a five-star this week and he'll have Pac-12 officials the next two weekends.  Last weekend, Tufele visited home-state BYU and this week he'll visit USC.  He'll end it with an official visit to Utah.  This weekend, the Trojans will try to keep their recent run of taking elite prospects from the state of Utah going by leaving a big impression on him.

Prospect on the Rise: Isaiah Smalls

Los Angeles (Calif.) Dorsey 2018 receiver Isaiah Smalls has been overshadowed a bit by elite 2019 teammates and some other 2017 teammates who have been getting a lot of attention and even on his 7v7 team, more of the 2017 prospects were heavily pursued. But the Pac-12 finally came calling this week for him.  Smalls landed an Oregon offer and figures to be one of the top recruits in the City Section in the 2018 class.

Underclassmen of the Week: Dylan Thomas

Santa Fe Springs (Calif.) 2018 receiver Dylan Thomas had some FCS offers early on but this week, he landed his first two Pac-12 offers.  The three-star was offered first by Utah and then Colorado offered next.  He also added an offer from the MAC when Bowling Green threw their name in the ring.

Commitment Watch: Brandon Pili

A number of prospects could be announcing at the Polynesian Bowl on Saturday, but Portland (Ore.) Westview defensive tackle Brandon Pili is the most likely to pick a Pac-12 school.  Pili was set to visit Mississippi at the end of January but it looks like he'll be choosing between Oregon State and USC during the game and the Trojans are in a good place for him.

