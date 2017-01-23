College Football

Four-star DT Marlon Tuipulotu flips commitment from Washington to USC

Scout.com
32 minutes ago

After a weekend of speculation and an official visit, former Washington Huskies commitment Marlon Tuipulotu flipped his commitment to the USC Trojans on Monday night.

Tuipulotu is ranked No. 5 among defensive tackles in the class of 2017 and is the No. 53 player overall.

Evaluation

Tuipulotu is a very good looking interior prospect. He has a great first step, is explosive off the ball and is very physical. He shows very good lateral mobility and short area quickness, can split a double team and is strong at the point of attack. He can move around and play multiple spots on the defensive line but likely projects as a 3-tech in college. He needs to add some size but has the frame to do so and his upside is tremendous.

 

