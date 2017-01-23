The latest recruiting news and notes around the SEC.

Prospect of the week: Cordarrian Richardson

Very quietly, Memphis (Tenn.) Trezevant running back Cordarrian Richardson took an official visit to Mississippi over the weekend. Richardson, a longtime Clemson commit re-opened his recruitment December 23, 2016, then he has been quiet since. He looks to be set to visit Michigan State and Oregon this week before making his decision close to signing day. The word Monday is that the Rebels really impressed him over the weekend, that they have some real momentum and that the SEC school has emerged as the favorite with just over a week to go. Richardson is staying extremely quiet, he is trying to keep his visits and plans to himself and he is one that we will track closely through signing day. The 5-foot-11, 225 pound powerful back is the No. 101 prospect in the country.

Underclassman of the week: Xavier Williams

Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna junior wide receiver Xavier Williams announced that he was committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide last week. The 6-foot, 180 pound playmaker is the No. 42 prospect in the country in 2018 and he had over 20 scholarship offers. Williams has known current Alabama star wideout Calvin Ashley for years, and the two discussed what life as a football player was like in Tuscaloosa (Ala.), how Williams would fit in, and all sounded great to the new 'Bama pledge. Alabama also did a nice job of not only recruiting Williams, but building a relationship with his parents as well. ​

Prospect on the rise: Neil Farrell

Scout announced its final Scout 300 for 2017 and a handful of prospects just outside that group added a fourth star and one was LSU commit Neil Farrell. The No. 18 defensive tackle is out of Mobile (Ala.) Murphy and he was in Baton Rouge (La.) this past weekend taking his official visit to LSU. He is still considered a strong commit to the Tigers, but he does have an official visit scheduled with Florida State this weekend. What Scout loves about Farrell is his size, athleticism, natural strength and upside. He still has to improve his technique and his play with leverage, but he has Sunday potential without question.

Visitor of the week: Brad Stewart

He is not the highest ranked prospect set to visit an SEC school this week, but he is one to watch because he does not talk with the media too much, a lot wonder just where he will end up, but the school he has been trending towards for some time will get the final visit. New Orleans (La.) McDonogh 35 four-star cornerback Brad Stewart is coming off an official visit to Arkansas and now he is set to visit Florida. The Gators have been near or at the top of Stewart's list since the spring. He is expected to announce his decision on signing day and it is down to Arizona State, Arkansas and Florida.​

Commitment watch: Leonard Warner

There are a couple of four-star linebackers in the state of Georgia that are expected to commit this week — Tyler Taylor and Leonard Warner.

Taylor is out of Sugar Hill (Ga.) Lanier and he just took his official visit to Auburn, and it is down to those Tigers, the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners. The No. 16 outside linebacker in the country is expected to commit by mid week.

Leonard Warner is also set to commit at some point this week. The star out of Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood has been counting down the days, and he is now prepared to commit to Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech or Stanford. A decision by the No. 12 outside linebacker should come in the next few days.