Michigan is paying three of its football assistants more than $1 million per season, becoming the first public school to do so.

A memorandums of understanding containing the assistants contracts were released by the school on Tuesday.

Defensive coordinator Don Brown is set to be paid $1 million each in the first four years of his contract and $1.4 million in 2021, with retention bonuses in each of the first four years. Offensive coordinator Tim Drevno will be paid $1 million a year.

New passing coordinator Pep Hamilton, who coached with the Cleveland Browns last season, received a four-year, $4.25 million deal.

Twelve college assistant coaches made $1 million last season, according to the USA Today salary database.

- Scooby Axson