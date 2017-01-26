The latest recruiting news and notes around the Big 12.

Prospect of the week: Marvin Wilson

Well the clock is now ticking on what is the highest rated and most anticipated National Signing Day announcement. Wilson announced he would make his commitment on NSD way back in the spring and it has been a fun recruiting ride. Favorites have ebbed and flowed and come and gone, but at the end it is the four schools that he has officially visited that are in play: Florida State, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma. Most feel like it is a battle between Seminoles and Tigers in the South, but the Sooners and Buckeyes are not giving up and pushing hard late for the No. 1 rated defensive tackle and five-star prospect. ​

Commitment of the week: Gavin Holmes

Baylor landed its highest rated recruit in the 2017 cycle thus far in the talented four-star wide receiver from Justin (Texas) Northwest. Holmes finished his senior season with 83 catches for 1,549 yards and 15 touchdowns on 18.7 yards per catch. He also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns. He is a big-play threat who can line up in the slot or on the outside. He has laser-timed 4.43 speed in the 40, so he combines great top-end speed with foot quickness and lateral mobility.

Prospect on the rise: Evan Fields

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety from Midwest City (Okla.) High added his fourth star this week and is one of the more hotly contested recruits as we head towards national signing day. Fields will be making his announcement on January 30 and lists a final six of Arizona State, Kansas State, Notre Dame, Oregon, TCU and Notre Dame. Field will play in the the North American Championships for Team USA on January 28. He will then fly back home and announce on January 30. He will be a big addition for whatever program lands him.

Commitment watch: K'Lavon Chaisson

The time has now come for the five-star defensive end and Scout All-American to make his decision and it looks like National Signing Day. The Galena Park (Texas) North Shore defensive end has enjoyed official visits to schools like Colorado, LSU and Texas. He will finish off his official visit tour with a stop in at Florida. He has listed the Tigers and the Longhorns publicly as his top two schools and most are picking one of those two schools as his most likely landing spot.