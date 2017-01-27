College Football

Latest Pac-12 recruiting news: Four-star Ath Wedington set for UCLA visit

#DearAndy: P.J. Fleck bringing commits to Minnesota
  • The latest recruiting news and notes around the Pac-12.
The latest recruiting news and notes around the Pac-12.

Prospect of the week: Conor Wedington

Sumner (Wash.) athlete Connor Wedington has had a busy January.  He started it off with a visit to Stanford then went from Palo Alto to Hawaii where he played in the inaugural Polynesian Bowl.  And the four-star would leave Hawaii with the Offensive MVP of the Polynesian Bowl, scoring a touchdown in the win.  Earlier this week, Wedington left for an official visit to Baylor and he'll head down to UCLA this weekend for his final official visit.  The No. 1 athlete in the West will announce his decision on Signing Day, and named his final five as Baylor, Stanford, UCLA, Notre Dame and Washington.

Visit of the week: Greg Johnson

Los Angeles (Calif.) Hawkins athlete Greg Johnson will take his final official visit this weekend and we'll make the short drive over to USC.  The one-time Arizona commit is focusing on OregonNebraska and the Trojans. USC has the hometown advantage and they also have a commitment from his younger brother, Marcus Johnson.  Will Greg get to USC before Marcus? The Trojans are hoping this weekend seals the deal for the four-star.

Prospect on the rise: Mo Unutoa

Kapaa (HawaiI) offensive tackle Mo Unutoa is one of the top uncommitted lineman in the West.  He had a good week at the Polynesian Bowl last week and added an offer from Oregon earlier in the week.  He'll visit Utah this weekend, his final official visit, before deciding on Signing Day and there are still a few other schools in the mix like Oregon StateWashington State and BYU.

Eight of the most famous flips in National Signing Day history

Underclassman of the week: Isaiah Crocker

Sacramento (Calif.) Inderkum 2018 receiver Isaiah Crocker has seen a number of his teammates get heavily recruited in the 2017 class and now he's making sure coaches return to the Inderkum campus.  Crocker had a big day on Thursday, with offers coming from four Pac-12 schools, ColoradoOregonOregon State and USC plus an offer from Hawaii.  Expect that offer sheet to keep increasing in the coming months.

Commitment watch: Josh Falo

Sacramento (Calif.) Inderkum tight end Josh Falo will end his recruitment on Monday when he announces from a short list of ColoradoOregon and USC.  The lone uncommitted tight end in the top 25 nationally, Falo has kept his recruitment pretty close to the vest and has visited the Buffs and Trojans already with Oregon getting the final visit.  His two older brothers both played for Mike MacIntyre, including one currently playing for him in Colorado.  Can Mac make it three Falo's in a row? Or does USC or Oregon snag the Under Armour All-American.

 

