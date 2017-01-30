College Football

Scout 100: Ranking the top college football recruits in the class of 2017

Thursday January 26th, 2017

Ready to meet the stars of tomorrow?

As National Signing Day approaches on Wednesday, the top recruits of the class of 2017 are ready to join their new programs. Many have already committed to schools and several have even enrolled and are on campus early. But for every recruit who hasn’t signed a National Letter of Intent yet, nothing is fully secured.

Keep up to date with the best prospects in the country with the Scout 100, and go even deeper with the Scout 300. While surely some three-star recruits will rise up to exceed expectations, the group of prospects listed below are the best bets to become the stars of college football in the next few years. These are the players who could lead their programs to national championships, potentially as soon as this fall.

College Football
How do you sign the perfect recruiting class? Find players who fit into the program's culture

Scout.com's Top 100 2017 College Football Prospects
Rank Player Pos. Pos. Rank Schools of Interest
1
Najee Harris
 RB 1 Committed 4/18/2015
2
Foster Sarell
 OT 1 Committed 1/7/2075
3
Cam Akers
 RB 2 Signed NLI 12/27/2016
4
Walker Little
 OT 2 Committed 12/16/2016
5
Jaelan Phillips
 DE 1 Signed NLI 1/9/2017
6
Davis Mills
 QB 1 Committed 3/15/2016
7
Devon Hunter
 S 1 Committed 1/20/2017
8
Stephen Carr
 RB 3 Soft verbal
9
Alex Leatherwood
 OT 3 Committed 6/2/2015
10
Marvin Wilson
 DT 1
11
Aubrey Solomon
 DT 2
12
Chase Young
 DE 2 Committed 7/22/2016
13
Darnay Holmes
 CB 1 Signed NLI 1/9/2017
14
Dylan Moses
 ILB 1 Committed 10/2/2016
15
Jeffrey Okudah
 CB 2 Signed NLI 1/9/2017
16
Wyatt Davis
 OG 1 Committed 6/24/2016
17
Lamont Wade
 CB 3 Signed NLI 1/7/2017
18
Stanford Samuels III
 CB 4 Signed NLI 6/16/2016
19
Anthony Hines
 ILB 2 Committed 12/2/2016
20
Joshua Kaindoh
 DE 3 Signed NLI 12/23/2016
21
A.J. Epenesa
 DE 4 Committed 1/17/2016
22
Donovan Peoples-Jones
 WR 1 Committed 12/15/2016
23
Baron Browning
 OLB 1 Signed NLI 1/9/2017
24
Joseph Lewis
 WR 2
25
DeAngelo Gibbs
 ATH 1 Signed NLI 1/9/2017
26
Devonta Smith
 WR 3
27
Tate Martell
 QB 2 Signed NLI 1/9/2017
28
Jake Fromm
 QB 3 Signed NLI 1/9/2017
29
Trey Smith
 OT 4 Signed NLI 1/11/2017
30
Austin Jackson
 OT 5
31
Jacoby Stevens
 S 2 Signed NLI 1/11/2017
32
Tedarrell Slaton
 OG 2
33
K'Lavon Chaisson
 DE 5
34
Calvin Ashley
 OT 6 Committed 5/30/2015
35
VanDarius Cowan
 OLB 2 Committed 4/9/2016
36
Jay Tufele
 DT 3
37
D'Andre Swift
 RB 4 Committed 9/1/2016
38
Tua Tagovailoa
 QB 4 Committed 5/2/2016
39
Bubba Bolden
 S 3 Committed 1/7/2017
40
Tee Higgins
 WR 4 Committed 7/4/2016
41
Jeff Thomas
 WR 5
42
Isaiah Wilson
 OT 7 Committed 12/16/2016
43
Richard LeCounte
 S 4 Signed NLI 1/9/2017
44
Khalan Laborn
 RB 5 Committed 7/8/2016
45
Colby Parkinson
 TE 1 Committed 12/19/2015
46
Robert Barnes
 S 5 Committed 9/7/2015
47
Haskell Garrett
 DT 4 Committed 2/9/2016
48
Jhamon Ausbon
 WR 6 Committed 11/22/2016
49
Jack Anderson
 C 1 Signed NLI 1/19/2017
50
Micah Clark
 OT 8 Signed NLI 1/17/2017
51
Willie Gay
 OLB 3
52
Jerry Jeudy
 WR 7 Committed 7/28/2016
53
Marlon Tuipulotu
 DT 5 Committed 1/23/2017
54
Andrew Thomas
 OT 9 Committed 7/10/2016
55
Shaun Wade
 CB 5 Signed NLI 1/9/2017
56
Ambry Thomas
 CB 6 Committed 12/7/2016
57
Josh Myers
 OG 3 Signed NLI 1/9/2017
58
Tyjon Lindsey
 WR 8 Committed 1/14/2017
59
Deommodore Lenoir
 CB 7
60
Lynn Bowden
 ATH 2 Committed 1/14/2017
61
Hunter Johnson
 QB 5 Committed 12/14/2015
62
LaBryan Ray
 DE 6
63
Trevon Grimes
 WR 9 Committed 8/22/2016
64
Jedrick Wills
 OT 10 Soft verbal
65
Austin Deculus
 OG 4 Signed NLI 1/11/2017
66
Jaylon Johnson
 CB 8 Soft verbal
67
J.K. Dobbins
 ATH 3 Signed NLI 1/9/2017
68
Jarez Parks
 DE 7
69
Paris Ford
 S 6 Committed 10/16/2015
70
Isaiah Pryor
 S 7 Signed NLI 1/9/2017
71
Anthony McFarland
 RB 6 Committed 1/27/2017
72
Eric Crosby
 DT 6 Committed 4/22/2016
73
Hunter Bryant
 TE 2 Committed 4/23/2016
74
Chris Allen
 OLB 4 Committed 11/27/2016
75
Henry Ruggs
 WR 10
76
Brock Wright
 TE 3 Signed NLI 1/17/2017
77
Connor Wedington
 ATH 4 Committed 1/30/2017
78
Omar Manning
 WR 11 Committed 10/21/2016
79
Levi Draper
 ILB 3 Signed NLI 1/17/2017
80
Maleik Gray
 S 8 Committed 6/12/2016
81
Ty Chandler
 RB 7 Committed 8/15/2016
82
Jalen Reagor
 WR 12 Committed 10/20/2016
83
Tyrell Shavers
 WR 13 Committed 6/13/2016
84
CeeDeeLamb
 WR 14 Committed 7/25/2016
85
Thomas Graham
 CB 9 Committed 12/16/2016
86
Jamyest Williams
 ATH 5 Committed 8/27/2016
87
Greg Rogers
 DT 7 Committed 11/21/2016
88
David Adams
 ILB 4 Committed 3/20/2016
89
D.D. Bowie
 WR 15 Soft verbal
90
Tarik Black
 WR 16 Committed 12/24/2016
91
Jacob Phillips
 ILB 5 Committed 1/26/2017
92
Kary Vincent Jr.
 CB 10 Committed 7/24/2016
93
Drew Singleton
 OLB 5 Committed 12/23/2016
94
Todd Harris
 S 9
95
Phidarian Mathis
 DT 8
96
A.J. Terrell
 S 10 Committed 8/19/2016
97
Greg Johnson
 ATH 6
98
Cesar Ruiz
 C 2 Committed 12/19/2016
99
Amir Riep
 CB 11 Committed 7/23/2016
100
Walter Grant
 OLB 6 Committed 11/4/2016

