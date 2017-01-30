Scout 100: Ranking the top college football recruits in the class of 2017
Ready to meet the stars of tomorrow?
As National Signing Day approaches on Wednesday, the top recruits of the class of 2017 are ready to join their new programs. Many have already committed to schools and several have even enrolled and are on campus early. But for every recruit who hasn’t signed a National Letter of Intent yet, nothing is fully secured.
Keep up to date with the best prospects in the country with the Scout 100, and go even deeper with the Scout 300. While surely some three-star recruits will rise up to exceed expectations, the group of prospects listed below are the best bets to become the stars of college football in the next few years. These are the players who could lead their programs to national championships, potentially as soon as this fall.
|Scout.com's Top 100 2017 College Football Prospects
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|Pos. Rank
|Schools of Interest
|1
|
Najee Harris
|RB
|1
|Committed 4/18/2015
|2
|
Foster Sarell
|OT
|1
|Committed 1/7/2075
|3
|
Cam Akers
|RB
|2
|Signed NLI 12/27/2016
|4
|
Walker Little
|OT
|2
|Committed 12/16/2016
|5
|
Jaelan Phillips
|DE
|1
|Signed NLI 1/9/2017
|6
|
Davis Mills
|QB
|1
|Committed 3/15/2016
|7
|
Devon Hunter
|S
|1
|Committed 1/20/2017
|8
|
Stephen Carr
|RB
|3
|Soft verbal
|9
|
Alex Leatherwood
|OT
|3
|Committed 6/2/2015
|10
|
Marvin Wilson
|DT
|1
|11
|
Aubrey Solomon
|DT
|2
|12
|
Chase Young
|DE
|2
|Committed 7/22/2016
|13
|
Darnay Holmes
|CB
|1
|Signed NLI 1/9/2017
|14
|
Dylan Moses
|ILB
|1
|Committed 10/2/2016
|15
|
Jeffrey Okudah
|CB
|2
|Signed NLI 1/9/2017
|16
|
Wyatt Davis
|OG
|1
|Committed 6/24/2016
|17
|
Lamont Wade
|CB
|3
|Signed NLI 1/7/2017
|18
|
Stanford Samuels III
|CB
|4
|Signed NLI 6/16/2016
|19
|
Anthony Hines
|ILB
|2
|Committed 12/2/2016
|20
|
Joshua Kaindoh
|DE
|3
|Signed NLI 12/23/2016
|21
|
A.J. Epenesa
|DE
|4
|Committed 1/17/2016
|22
|
Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|1
|Committed 12/15/2016
|23
|
Baron Browning
|OLB
|1
|Signed NLI 1/9/2017
|24
|
Joseph Lewis
|WR
|2
|25
|
DeAngelo Gibbs
|ATH
|1
|Signed NLI 1/9/2017
|26
|
Devonta Smith
|WR
|3
|27
|
Tate Martell
|QB
|2
|Signed NLI 1/9/2017
|28
|
Jake Fromm
|QB
|3
|Signed NLI 1/9/2017
|29
|
Trey Smith
|OT
|4
|Signed NLI 1/11/2017
|30
|
Austin Jackson
|OT
|5
|31
|
Jacoby Stevens
|S
|2
|Signed NLI 1/11/2017
|32
|
Tedarrell Slaton
|OG
|2
|33
|
K'Lavon Chaisson
|DE
|5
|34
|
Calvin Ashley
|OT
|6
|Committed 5/30/2015
|35
|
VanDarius Cowan
|OLB
|2
|Committed 4/9/2016
|36
|
Jay Tufele
|DT
|3
|37
|
D'Andre Swift
|RB
|4
|Committed 9/1/2016
|38
|
Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|4
|Committed 5/2/2016
|39
|
Bubba Bolden
|S
|3
|Committed 1/7/2017
|40
|
Tee Higgins
|WR
|4
|Committed 7/4/2016
|41
|
Jeff Thomas
|WR
|5
|42
|
Isaiah Wilson
|OT
|7
|Committed 12/16/2016
|43
|
Richard LeCounte
|S
|4
|Signed NLI 1/9/2017
|44
|
Khalan Laborn
|RB
|5
|Committed 7/8/2016
|45
|
Colby Parkinson
|TE
|1
|Committed 12/19/2015
|46
|
Robert Barnes
|S
|5
|Committed 9/7/2015
|47
|
Haskell Garrett
|DT
|4
|Committed 2/9/2016
|48
|
Jhamon Ausbon
|WR
|6
|Committed 11/22/2016
|49
|
Jack Anderson
|C
|1
|Signed NLI 1/19/2017
|50
|
Micah Clark
|OT
|8
|Signed NLI 1/17/2017
|51
|
Willie Gay
|OLB
|3
|52
|
Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|7
|Committed 7/28/2016
|53
|
Marlon Tuipulotu
|DT
|5
|Committed 1/23/2017
|54
|
Andrew Thomas
|OT
|9
|Committed 7/10/2016
|55
|
Shaun Wade
|CB
|5
|Signed NLI 1/9/2017
|56
|
Ambry Thomas
|CB
|6
|Committed 12/7/2016
|57
|
Josh Myers
|OG
|3
|Signed NLI 1/9/2017
|58
|
Tyjon Lindsey
|WR
|8
|Committed 1/14/2017
|59
|
Deommodore Lenoir
|CB
|7
|60
|
Lynn Bowden
|ATH
|2
|Committed 1/14/2017
|61
|
Hunter Johnson
|QB
|5
|Committed 12/14/2015
|62
|
LaBryan Ray
|DE
|6
|63
|
Trevon Grimes
|WR
|9
|Committed 8/22/2016
|64
|
Jedrick Wills
|OT
|10
|Soft verbal
|65
|
Austin Deculus
|OG
|4
|Signed NLI 1/11/2017
|66
|
Jaylon Johnson
|CB
|8
|Soft verbal
|67
|
J.K. Dobbins
|ATH
|3
|Signed NLI 1/9/2017
|68
|
Jarez Parks
|DE
|7
|69
|
Paris Ford
|S
|6
|Committed 10/16/2015
|70
|
Isaiah Pryor
|S
|7
|Signed NLI 1/9/2017
|71
|
Anthony McFarland
|RB
|6
|Committed 1/27/2017
|72
|
Eric Crosby
|DT
|6
|Committed 4/22/2016
|73
|
Hunter Bryant
|TE
|2
|Committed 4/23/2016
|74
|
Chris Allen
|OLB
|4
|Committed 11/27/2016
|75
|
Henry Ruggs
|WR
|10
|76
|
Brock Wright
|TE
|3
|Signed NLI 1/17/2017
|77
|
Connor Wedington
|ATH
|4
|Committed 1/30/2017
|78
|
Omar Manning
|WR
|11
|Committed 10/21/2016
|79
|
Levi Draper
|ILB
|3
|Signed NLI 1/17/2017
|80
|
Maleik Gray
|S
|8
|Committed 6/12/2016
|81
|
Ty Chandler
|RB
|7
|Committed 8/15/2016
|82
|
Jalen Reagor
|WR
|12
|Committed 10/20/2016
|83
|
Tyrell Shavers
|WR
|13
|Committed 6/13/2016
|84
|
CeeDeeLamb
|WR
|14
|Committed 7/25/2016
|85
|
Thomas Graham
|CB
|9
|Committed 12/16/2016
|86
|
Jamyest Williams
|ATH
|5
|Committed 8/27/2016
|87
|
Greg Rogers
|DT
|7
|Committed 11/21/2016
|88
|
David Adams
|ILB
|4
|Committed 3/20/2016
|89
|
D.D. Bowie
|WR
|15
|Soft verbal
|90
|
Tarik Black
|WR
|16
|Committed 12/24/2016
|91
|
Jacob Phillips
|ILB
|5
|Committed 1/26/2017
|92
|
Kary Vincent Jr.
|CB
|10
|Committed 7/24/2016
|93
|
Drew Singleton
|OLB
|5
|Committed 12/23/2016
|94
|
Todd Harris
|S
|9
|95
|
Phidarian Mathis
|DT
|8
|96
|
A.J. Terrell
|S
|10
|Committed 8/19/2016
|97
|
Greg Johnson
|ATH
|6
|98
|
Cesar Ruiz
|C
|2
|Committed 12/19/2016
|99
|
Amir Riep
|CB
|11
|Committed 7/23/2016
|100
|
Walter Grant
|OLB
|6
|Committed 11/4/2016