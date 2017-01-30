Ready to meet the stars of tomorrow?

As National Signing Day approaches on Wednesday, the top recruits of the class of 2017 are ready to join their new programs. Many have already committed to schools and several have even enrolled and are on campus early. But for every recruit who hasn’t signed a National Letter of Intent yet, nothing is fully secured.

Keep up to date with the best prospects in the country with the Scout 100, and go even deeper with the Scout 300. While surely some three-star recruits will rise up to exceed expectations, the group of prospects listed below are the best bets to become the stars of college football in the next few years. These are the players who could lead their programs to national championships, potentially as soon as this fall.