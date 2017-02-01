College Football

Four-star LB Willie Gay commits to Mississippi State

Quickly

  • Four-star linebacker Willie Gay committed to Mississippi State, his hometown school, over LSU and Michigan on National Signing Day.
Chris Johnson
Tuesday January 31st, 2017

Willie Gay played high school football in Starkville, Miss., only a couple of miles away from Mississippi State’s Davis Wade Stadium, and the Bulldogs convinced him to stay home for college. The four-star linebacker revealed Wednesday that he will play for Mississippi State, choosing the Bulldogs over LSU and Michigan.

This is the second time Gay has announced his intention to join a program. He issued a verbal commitment to Ole Miss last June, only to back off that pledge in October. He subsequently said that the Wolverines were the leader in his recruitment, and the Tigers were considered a strong contender entering National Signing Day, but the Bulldogs overtook both of them. 

Gay becomes the highest-rated prospect in Mississippi State's class and its second linebacker, joining St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) High four-star Tyler Dunning. His decision gives the Bulldogs two of the top four prospects in the state of Mississippi, along with Columbus High four-star running back Kylin Hill. Mississippi State can't match SEC West rivals Alabama and LSU in their depth and quality of talent, but prospects with star potential like Gay, a rangy playmaker who can run down ball-carriers in space and assist in pass coverage, can help the Bulldogs compete in the toughest division in the Power 5 conferences.

Here is Scout.com’s full scouting report on Gay:

A linebacker who is very athletic. Shows he can play inside the box or drop into coverage. A little light, but good length, and he can run. Will come up and pop the running back. Can blitz from the outside linebacker position. His speed is one of his biggest strengths. He really closes well. Can tackle a little high. Needs to drive through the offensive player better. Plays well in space. Plays with his head up and is strong in coverage.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters