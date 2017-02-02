College Football

Will the SEC East ever catch up to the SEC West? #DearAndy

#DearAndy: Will the SEC East ever surpass the West?
#DearAndy: Will the SEC East ever surpass the West?
Andy Staples
2 hours ago

#DearAndy has moved to Facebook. SI's Andy Staples will now take your questions live every week in a Facebook Live video chat on Wednesdays from Campus Rush's Facebook page.

In this week's #DearAndy, Andy Staples answers your questions on…

Will the SEC East ever surpass the SEC West? Division supremacy tends to run in cycles, but how can the East ever catch up to the West? Which program in the East has the best chance to catch Alabama?

#DearAndy: WIll the NCAA ever do anything about schools oversigning players?

Will the NCAA ever do anything to prevent programs from signing 25 to 30 recruits every year and running off players to make room? Clemson and some other programs have made a point not to oversign, but can anything be done to force everyone to follow suit?

#DearAndy: What are the greatest food-related sports names?

In honor of Kobe Buffalomeat, what are the best food-related names in sports? Can anyone top Kobe Buffalomeat? What about the best food-related nicknames in sports?

