Another school has been found to be involved in the Wake Forest football scandal involving a former announcer giving game plan information to opponents.

Army announced Tuesday that it has fined defensive coordinator Jay Bateman $25,000 and suspended him for two weeks for his role in Wakeyleaks.

Army is the third school to confirm its involvement in the scandal.

Wake Forest has played Army in each of the last three seasons. Army beat the Demon Deacons in October, and Wake Forest won the 2014 and 2015 matchups.

Wake Forest started its investigation about documents were found at Louisville's home stadium before a game in November. Wake Forest actually led that game 12–0 before Louisville scored 44 unanswered points to turn the game into a rout.

The school's investigation on the incident turned up phone records, text messages, and emails tracing the leak to Demon Deacons announcer Tommy Elrod, who provided the information to opponents for at least the past three years.

Elrod, who was walk-on quarterback in the '90s, a graduate assistant and an assistant coach before going to the radio booth, was soon fired.

The Atlantic Coast Conference also conducted a review of the matter and fined Louisville and Virginia Tech $25,000 for their role in receiving the game-plan information from Elrod.

- Scooby Axson