College Football

Army fines, suspends defensive coordinator for role in Wakeyleaks scandal

SI Wire
Tuesday February 7th, 2017

Another school has been found to be involved in the Wake Forest football scandal involving a former announcer giving game plan information to opponents.

Army announced Tuesday that it has fined defensive coordinator Jay Bateman $25,000 and suspended him for two weeks for his role in Wakeyleaks.

Army is the third school to confirm its involvement in the scandal.

Wake Forest has played Army in each of the last three seasons. Army beat the Demon Deacons in October, and Wake Forest won the 2014 and 2015 matchups.

Wake Forest started its investigation about documents were found at Louisville's home stadium before a game in November. Wake Forest actually led that game 12–0 before Louisville scored 44 unanswered points to turn the game into a rout.

The school's investigation on the incident turned up phone records, text messages, and emails tracing the leak to Demon Deacons announcer Tommy Elrod, who provided the information to opponents for at least the past three years.

Elrod, who was walk-on quarterback in the '90s, a graduate assistant and an assistant coach before going to the radio booth, was soon fired.

The Atlantic Coast Conference also conducted a review of the matter and fined Louisville and Virginia Tech $25,000 for their role in receiving the game-plan information from Elrod.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters