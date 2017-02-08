College Football

What does Michigan need to improve to make the College Football Playoff? #DearAndy

#DearAndy: What does Michigan need to do to be a national contender?
#DearAndy: What does Michigan need to do to be a national contender?
Andy Staples
an hour ago

#DearAndy has moved to Facebook. SI's Andy Staples will now take your questions live every week in a Facebook Live video chat on Wednesdays from Campus Rush's Facebook page.

In this week's #DearAndy, Andy Staples answers your questions on…

What does Michigan need to do to make the College Football Playoff this season? Other than better quarterback play, what else do the Wolverines need to improve? What position group should be coach Jim Harbaugh's biggest point of emphasis this off-season?

#DearAndy: What does Alabama want in its next offensive coordinator?

What does Alabama want in its next offensive coordinator? How much change should we expect from the Lane Kiffin offense? If Nick Saban wants to control the clock more, why go after Chip Kelly, for example, and ask him to change his offense instead of hiring a coordinator who will run what Saban wants?

#DearAndy: Why do Atlanta sports teams lose in excruciating fashion?

Why do Atlanta/Georgia teams always lose in excruciating fashion? Why must Georgia, the Falcons and the Braves always drop heartbreakers? Is the Falcons’ agonizing loss to the Patriots in the Super Bowl a stepping stone to triumph down the line?

