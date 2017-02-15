College Football

Has Tennessee hit its ceiling with Butch Jones? #DearAndy

#DearAndy: Has Tennessee reached its ceiling with Butch Jones?
Andy Staples
an hour ago

#DearAndy has moved to Facebook. SI's Andy Staples will now take your questions live every week in a Facebook Live video chat on Wednesdays from Campus Rush's Facebook page.

In this week's #DearAndy, Andy Staples answers your questions on…

Has Tennessee reached its ceiling under Butch Jones? Can the Volunteers take the next step under Jones to win an SEC title or will they never exceed the nine wins they’ve recorded each of the past two seasons? How much more patience should Tennessee fans have?

#DearAndy: Becoming a college football fan 101

What’s the best way for a new fan to get into college football? How should a recent immigrant dive into the sport? What are the must-watch games and plays from throughout college football history needed to fully appreciate the sport?

